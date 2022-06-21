Children as Young as 6 Months Old Now Able to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Kids as young as six months old can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday.

A clinic is being held in Windsor at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Area medical centers and pediatricians will also soon be offering the shots.

The CDC has approved the covid vaccine for children 5 and under. Parents' opinions about getting their kids vaccinated vary, from caution to excitement.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for children six months old to four years old. There are three doses over the course of three months.

Pfizer's vaccine reduced the risk of symptomatic infection by 80 percent in that age group, but that was based on a very small number of cases.

Moderna is approved for children up to five years old. There are two doses that would be one month apart.

For the Moderna vaccine, it's shown to be 51 percent effective in preventing illness for kids six months to two years old and 37 percent effective for kids two to five years old.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Saturday endorsed Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines for young children, the last step before Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky can issue her final signoff.

“I do wish this happened earlier in the fight against COVID because it looks like COVID has become a distant memory to a lot of people. It's still here, it definitely is still here," said Hartford Healthcare Dr. Ulysses Wu.

Wu also says people have reached a COVID fatigue including vaccinations. Two hundred thousand doses were given out in mid-April of 2021. Last week, 574 people got a shot. The statewide total of people vaccinated is at 76 percent.

On Tuesday morning, the White House's COVID Response Team is expected to discuss the vaccine for the youngest age group.