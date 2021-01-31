community health center

Community Health Center Suspends COVID-19 Testing, Vaccinations Due to Snow

Community Health Center, Inc. has suspended all outdoor drive-thru testing for COVID-19 and a COVID-19 vaccination site is also closed due to the snowstorm on Monday.

Officials said all 18 of their testing sites across the state are closed on Monday.

Locations of the testing sites include:

  • Bristol
  • Danbury
  • Enfield
  • East Hartford
  • Groton
  • Hartford
  • Madison
  • Meriden
  • Middletown
  • Milford
  • New Britain
  • New London
  • Norwalk (both Norwalk locations)
  • Old Saybrook
  • Stamford (both Stamford locations)
  • Waterbury

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that is being held at Pratt & Whitney is also closed on Monday, officials said.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting that parts of the state will see a foot of snow on Monday.

