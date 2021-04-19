COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Being Held at Hartford Public Library Branches for City Residents

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held at Hartford Public Library branches this week for city residents.
The vaccination clinics will be Tuesday through Friday and walk-ins are welcome. In order to get a vaccine, city residents must bring identification showing their Hartford residency.
The Moderna vaccines will be distributed by Griffin Health, officials said.
The clinics are as follows:
- Tuesday, April 20
- Dwight Library on New Park Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 21
- Dwight Library on New park Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, April 22
- Albany Library on Albany Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, April 23
- Albany Library on Albany Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.