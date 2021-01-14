CT Residents 75 and Older Can Now Register for COVID-19 Vaccine

Connecticut residents who are 75 years old and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine and can schedule an appointment online and will soon be able to call the Connecticut COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line.

As phase 1b of the vaccine rollout begins, the state will prioritize people who are 75 and older, but the governor is expanding this group in coming weeks to also include residents 65 and over as well and residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of the virus.

Phase 1b also includes:

Residents and staff of congregate settings (approximately 50,000 individuals); and

Frontline essential workers (approximately 325,000 individuals).

The state is urging people to be patient and said an appointment might take time.

Due to limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will take a few weeks to provide the vaccine for everyone who is eligible for this next phase, according to the state. Individuals must make an appointment in order to receive a vaccine, requiring the online platform signup.

If you have already heard from your medical provider about receiving the vaccine, you do not need to do anything else, according to the state. They ask residents not to reach out to your doctor or medical provider about the vaccine if they have not contacted you.

How to Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine

Through a Provider: People who are 75 years old and up can schedule through a provider ready for public distribution of vaccine to eligible residents.

The state says more than 100 healthcare providers across the state are offering COVID vaccines. All locations require pre-scheduling and registration – no walk-ins will be allowed.

UConn Health: Clinic locations in Farmington

Hartford Healthcare: Several locations across the state Hartford Healthcare said people can book appointments at Hartford HealthCare vaccine clinics in Wethersfield; Norwich; Shelton; and Hartford. More sites will be added. A hotline is set up where people can ask questions about MyChart: 860-972-4993 or email: MyCHARTPLUSsupport@hhchealth.org

Walgreens locations: A small number of retail locations will have vaccine offered.

Online: People who are 75 years old and up who have an email address and the ability to schedule an appointment online can schedule through the online Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

Family members can also submit information online for their loved ones.

Many providers can be accessed through the VAMS scheduling system including:

Trinity Health of New England (hospitals and other locations)

Griffin Hospital

Nuvance Health

Stamford Hospital

Bristol Hospital

Local Health Departments

Federally Qualified Health Centers

By Phone: Those without internet access can call Connecticut’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assistance Line at 877-918-2224. The phone system was created in partnership with the Department of Public Health and United Way of Connecticut and is specifically targeted to provide support for eligible vaccine recipients who have limited technology access, or who have language, disability, or other barriers that could prevent them from using existing self-scheduling options successfully. The line will take calls on Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will offer a call-back option when all contact specialists are busy serving other callers. The team will aim to return calls as soon as possible, with the goal of same-day response.

The Vaccines

Connecticut is receiving vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and you will likely not be able to choose which one you get. The state said there are only small differences, between the two vaccines, which are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer vaccine is for residents who are 16 years old and older and the recommendation is to get the first and second dose 21 days apart.

The Moderna vaccine is for residents 18 years old and up. The second dose is recommended 28 days after the first.