CVS Adds 11 COVID-19 Vaccine Sites Around Connecticut

CVS is adding 11 locations for COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut.

The major pharmacy plans to start administering shots as early as Sunday, March 14. Appointments to get vaccinated became available early on Saturday as more locations receive shipments of doses.

Vaccines will be available for those 55 and older, K-12 teachers and staff, childcare workers and those who meet the eligibility criteria.

The company tells NBC Connecticut these 11 locations in addition to the 15 existing stores, will bring the total to 26 locations.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only for people who meet the state’s eligibility criteria.

Hartford Healthcare, Trinity Health, Yale New Haven Health and the Community Health Center have tried to expand their vaccine operations to meet people where they are and set up clinics that are more accessible.

To sign up for an appointment with CVS, you can click here, or you can call 1-800-746-7287.