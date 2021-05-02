FEMA Mobile Unit Provides Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccines to Connecticut Residents in Willimantic

The FEMA mobile vaccination unit is serving the Willimantic community by providing no appointment coronavirus vaccines to residents through May 4.

The clinic made its way to Willimantic on Sunday, May 2 and will stay in town until Tuesday.

Residents can receive the Pfizer shot at Regional Fire School on Fire School Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The unit will head to Norwich next on May 5. For more information, click here.

State officials eased back COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, May 1. All outdoor restrictions were lifted, including for bars that have been closed since the early days of the pandemic.