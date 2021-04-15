Hartford Public Schools to Vaccinate Students Ages 16+ at COVID-19 Clinic Today

Hartford Public Schools is partnering with St. Francis Hospital to vaccinate students 16 and over at a COVID-19 clinic on Thursday afternoon.

Students who met the age requirement and wished to get vaccinated were pre-registered through their school.

“As part of our mission to serve as a transforming healing presence within our community, we extended our established partnership with Hartford Public Schools to vaccinate eligible students,” said Phillip Roland, chief medical officer of Saint Francis Hospital.

Parents accompanying their children at the vaccine clinic will also be allowed to get vaccinated.

"We know that the best learning and social environment for many of our students is in our schools. Access to vaccination for students, plus one parent or guardian, will help ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community," said Hartford schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

This is all a part of an effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Hartford residents, the hospital said in a statement.

Last week, thousands of people received the COVID-19 vaccine at a 24-hour clinic in Hartford run by Trinity Health of New England.

Trinity Health of New England, which oversees St. Francis Hospital, has been collaborating with the city to provide vaccines to residents of greater Hartford.