Hartford to Host No-Appointment COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Starting Thursday

The city of Hartford announced plans to start hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics where appointments will not be required.

The first such clinic will take place Thursday at Walmart on Flatbush Avenue from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

The clinic is open only to Hartford residents.

“We’re bringing the vaccine to our community every way possible, and now that everyone is eligible, we think it’s important to be able to offer clinics with no appointment required,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a statement. “We have a long way to go to vaccinate our entire community, and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to make it as easy as possible for our residents.”

The city said it is working on finalizing dates of future clinics.

Residents are asked to bring some form of identification to verify residency in the city. Health insurance is not required.