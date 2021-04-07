Help Available for Homebound in CT to Get COVID Vaccines

Help is available for homebound Connecticut residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Department of Health has a form available online for people who are physically or medically unable to leave their home to fill out for help to get the COVID-19 shot.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It says a person in the city or town the resident lives in will contact them and help them get a COVID-19 shot.

The information is shared with towns once a week, on Mondays, so the state urges people to be patient. Find the form here.

You can fill out the form yourself or have someone do it for you.

The form asks for information, including whether the person who needs the vaccine has a history of anaphylaxis or severe allergic reaction requiring the use of an epinephrine auto-injector and for some personal information, which the state said it will share only with the person from your town who will be contacting you.

Yale New Haven Health Homebound Vaccinations

Yale New Haven Health’s Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut has been vaccinating patients who cannot leave home. So far, they have delivered 30 first doses directly to their patients.

YNHH is only offering in-home vaccinations to their patients right now.

Justina Aldaoyoyola, who lives in Groton, received her second dose of the vaccine in her bedroom Wednesday. Her daughter, Luz Albarez, said that her mom would not have been able to receive the vaccine if she would have had to leave home. Justina has not be able to walk for the last several years.

“I feel really thankful and I appreciate that,” said Albarez. “It is really easy and comfortable for someone to come over here.”

Uncas Health District Starts Homebound Vaccination Campaign

Uncas Health District, which covers towns in the Norwich region, launched their homebound vaccine campaign last week. They are using the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to vaccinate people who can’t leave their homes.

“We are just happy that we are able to do it, even if it is five doses a day,” said Sue Dubb, a public health nurse with Uncas HD. “Eventually we will get there.”

If people who live in the Uncas Health District need an in-home vaccination, they can call the health district at 860-823-1189. They have about 40 names on a waitlist and are able to take additional requests.

The state and local health districts are working on ways to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to people who cannot leave their homes.

If You Only Need a Ride for Your COVID-19 Vaccine

If you only need a ride to get a COVID-19 shot, click this Transportation Resources link for help finding a ride, but do not fill out the homebound intake form online.

Resources for Transportation include 211 and CT Rides.

You can call CT Rides’ toll-free COVID-19 phone number at (866) 766-5516, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

People who are eligible to get a vaccine, but who have limited or no online access or who are challenged by the process can call the Vaccination Appointment Assistance Line (VAAL) at 1-877-918-2224 to schedule an appointment at participating vaccine providers across the state.

Let the VAAL representative know that you also need help with transportation to your appointment so they can help connect you to resources.