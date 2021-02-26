How School Staff, Child Care Professionals Can Get the COVID Vaccine in New Haven

The city of New Haven has announced plans to vaccinate teachers, school staff and child care professionals, including a list of locations and dates for where clinics will take place.

The New Haven Health Department will be offering onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinics for public and parochial school staff starting on March 3. There will also be a clinic specific to First Student Bus Company, tentatively planned for March 10, and for mass vaccination clinics for school staff and day care providers on March 20, 24 and 31.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. The health department will contact school and day care staff for information on how to secure an appointment at one of the designated clinics.

The Fair Haven Community Health Center (FHCHC) will have a mass vaccination clinic every Tuesday through Friday at Wilbur Cross High School with dedicated appointments for school and early childhood staff. FHCHC and Cornell Scott Hill-Health Center both plan to offer vaccines dedicated to school staff at their school-based health centers. The Yale New Haven Health System will also offer appointments specifically for school staff at their clinic locations.

Those 55 and older will also be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday. Those who are 55+ and not school or day care staff can call 1-877-918-2224 to schedule an appointment. New Haven residents can also call 203-639-2245 to schedule an appointment.

School Specific COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

March 3:

• L.W. Beecher School, 100 Jewell St.

• Brennan-Rogers Magnet School, Wilmot Rd.

• Celentano School, 400 Canner St.

• Conte West Hills Middle School, 511 Chapel St.

• Christopher Columbus Family Academy, 255 Blatchley Ave.

• John C. Daniels School, 569 Congress Ave.

• East Rock Community Magnet School, 133 Nash St.

• Edgewood STEAM Magnet School, 737 Edgewood Ave.

• Elm City Montessori School, 495 Blake St.

• Hooker Elementary School, 180 Canner St.

• Hooker Middle School, 691 Whitney Ave.

• Benjamin Jepson Magnet School, 15 Lexington Ave.

• Nathan Hale School, 480 Townsend Ave.

• Barack Obama Magnet School, 69 Farnham Ave.

• Ross Woodward School, 189 Barnes Ave.

• Wexler-Grant School, 55 Foote St.

March 12:

• Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School, 150 Kimberly Ave.

• Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, 177 College St.

• ESUMS, 500 Boston Post Rd., West Haven

• High School in the Community, 175 Water St.

• Metropolitan Business Academy, 115 Water St.

• New Haven Academy, 444 Orange St.

• Riverside Education Academy, 103 Hallock Ave,

• Sound School, 60 S. Water St.

• Quinnipiac School, 460 Lexington Ave.

• West Rock STEAM Academy, 311 Valley St.

Other Places to Get a COVID Vaccination in New Haven:

Yale New Haven Health System Visit the website or call: 833-ASK-YNHH

• Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Visit the website or call: 203-503-3000

Fair Haven Community Health Care Visit the website or call: 203-871-4179

• Walgreens (436 Whalley Ave., 88 York St., or 87 Foxon St.) Visit the website 436 Whalley Ave.: (203) 777-8001; 88 York St.: (203) 752-9893; 87 Foxon St.: (203) 469-3016.

• Walmart (315 Foxon Blvd.) Visit the website here

