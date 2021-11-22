How to Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot in Connecticut

COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Connecticut, but there might be a wait before you can get an appointment for one.

Booster shots are available for anyone 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at least two months ago and anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Healthcare providers, vaccine clinics and participating pharmacies are offering boosters. While you might be eligible, you might not be able to get a booster until after Thanksgiving.

Where You Can Get a COVID-19 Booster in Conn.

Enter your zipcode here to find a provider near you.

Bloomfield Booster Clinic

Bloomfield Senior Center, Monday from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday. You are not required to pre-register.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

The senior center is located at 330 Park Ave.

Bring your vaccination card, identification and insurance card. If you lost or forgot your vaccination card, a new one will be provided.

UConn Health Booster Clinic

UConn Health is hosting a clinic on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you need to schedule an appointment, you can call 860-679-5589.

VAMS

If you use the VAMS website, you can schedule an appointment here.

CVS

You can schedule a COVID-19 booster shot at CVS online here. However, CVS said they are pretty booked through Thanksgiving.

Price Chopper

Schedule an appoinment at a pharmacy at Price Chopper online here.

Rite Aid

You can schedule an appontment at a Rite Aid here.

Stop & Shop

You can schedule an appointment at a Stop & Shop pharmacy here.

Walgreens

You can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 booster online here.

Walmart

You can schedule a COVID-19 booster appointment at Walmart online here.

Can You Mix and Match COVID-19 Shots?

Yes, if you are eligible for a booster, you can choose which of the three available COVID vaccines to receive as a booster shot, regardless of the vaccine type you originally received.

Some providers might not have all vaccines or they might schedule you for the same kind you previously received.

Do You Have to Go to the Same Provider for a COVID-19 Booster?

You can get your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or a booster shot anywhere they are available, including your primary care provider, a retail pharmacy or a community vaccination clinic.