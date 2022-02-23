Ledge Light Continues Vaccine Outreach With ‘My Why' Campaign

Nearly a year after all adults in Connecticut became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, public health workers continue outreach efforts to those who have not yet opted in for the vaccine.

"Everybody has really complex lives and there still may be things standing in the way. So, if there's anything we can do to help anybody get ready and get vaccinated, we are here," said Jennifer Muggeo, deputy director of health for the Ledge Light Health District.

LLHD covers several towns in the New London region. One of the ways that the health district is working to reach community members is through their 'My Why' campaign. The video campaign features local people who share their reason for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health district released eight videos over the summer and are releasing eight more videos now, including several in Spanish and one in Haitian Creole.

"Getting vaccinated has been a positive thing for a lot of people in our community and I hope that people will come to the decision that it could be for them, too," said Muggeo.

This series of videos includes a New London High School basketball player and a professional boxer, Cassius Chaney.

"I wanted to make sure I am doing my part in making sure people don't get sick," said Chaney.

Chaney said he got vaccinated so that he could continue in his sport, but he said he was on the fence in the beginning. It helped him to hear from his coaches who had been vaccinated.

"It kind of made me feel more comfortable knowing that people I know had the vaccine," said Chaney.

By sharing his story in the campaign, if he can make someone in the community feel more comfortable, "that would be great," he said.

LLHD used grant funding from the state to pay for the video series. The 'My Why' videos, shot and edited by ReelE Media, can be viewed here.