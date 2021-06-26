People Who Attend July 2 Vaccine Clinic at Stafford Motor Speedway Could Win Free Concert Tickets

The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that their July 2 vaccination clinic at Stafford Motor Speedway will be their first "Rock the Shot" event and attendees could win free tickets to see Luke Bryan.

A spokesperson for DPH said the first 24 people to get vaccinated at the clinic will each win a pair of tickets to the Luke Bryan concert scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 at Hartford's Xfinity Theater.

The "Rock the Shot" campaign, announced by Gov. Ned Lamont Friday, is an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The hope from the governor is that the idea of winning concert tickets may incentivize Connecticut's young adults to get vaccinated. The state has seen a drop-off in the numbers of young adults seeking out the vaccine.

Anyone 18 or older who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible.

The clinic will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in Stafford Springs and is one of 12 "Rock the Shot" clinics DPH plans to put on.