Trinity Health to Hold 24-Hour Vax-A-Thon Starting April 9

Trinity Health of New England is planning a 24-hour "Vax-A-Thon" to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of Connecticut residents as eligibility restrictions ease.

The event will run from 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9 to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10. It will take place at The Artists Collective at 1200 Albany Avenue in Hartford.

The Vax-A-Thon is open to residents 16 and older, though those under 18 must have consent from a guardian or parent.

“As part of our Mission and Core Values, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide equitable care for all community members,” said Dr. Reggy Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England, in a statement. “We, at Trinity Health Of New England, have a responsibility make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all members of our local neighborhoods as possible. We are committed to ensuring easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine and are doing so with this unique Vax-A-Thon event as well as through our expanded network of vaccine clinics."

Appointments are not required for the Vax-A-Thon, but are encouraged. They can be made through https://TrinityHealthofNE.org/vax. Appointments can be scheduled once you are eligible for vaccinations.

Walk-ins will be accepted.