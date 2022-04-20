CT-7 Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 7.68%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.68%
According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 59,930 tests have been reported since last Wednesday, and 4,604 were positive.
There are 165 patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, an additional 39 people since last Wednesday.
Of the 165 people hospitalized, 54 (32.73%) are not fully vaccinated, according to officials.
