Governor to Mandate Masks in CT Schools for First Month of School

Students in Connecticut schools will be required to wear face masks for at least the first month of school, Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday.

He said this will be a statewide mask mandate for all students in kindergarten through grade 12.

“We are going to continue the same executive order that we had last year that allowed our schools to be open safely and that meant for those of you, K through 12 students, I want you to wear the mask,” Lamont said.

The current existing executive order continues until Sept. 30.

Lamont said he hopes face masks will only be necessary for a month or two, but COVID-19 has its own timetable.

“You’re going to wear the mask at least for the first month,” the governor said.

On Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.2 percent.

“I want you safe in that classroom and I want you in that classroom,” Lamont said.

The governor said more details on the regulations will be provided.