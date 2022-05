Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate Friday is 11.83% and 363 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to the governor’s office.

The positivity rate released Thursday was 11.77%.

Over the last seven days, there have been 7,104 positive cases out of 60,031 tests and the number of hospitalizations increased by nine, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 27, 2022

The next time the governor’s office will release the positivity rate will be on Tuesday because Monday is Memorial Day.