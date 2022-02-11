covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.94 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has risen slightly.

Friday's positivity rate is now 4.94%, up from Thursday's 4.45%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 24,078 tests reported since Thursday, 1,189 were positive.

467 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 62 from Thursday.

According to officials, of the 467 patients hospitalized, 226 (48.4%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 testing
