CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.94 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has risen slightly.
Friday's positivity rate is now 4.94%, up from Thursday's 4.45%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 24,078 tests reported since Thursday, 1,189 were positive.
467 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 62 from Thursday.
According to officials, of the 467 patients hospitalized, 226 (48.4%) are not fully vaccinated.
