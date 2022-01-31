CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues to Decrease

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 10% since Friday and is continuing to decrease.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, the positivity rate is now 7.33%, down since Friday's 9.73%.
Of the 45,449 tests reported since Friday, 3,330 were positive.
According to officials, 1,051 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 141 since Friday.
Of the 1,051 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 568 (54%) are not fully vaccinated.
For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information, click here.