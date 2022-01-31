covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues to Decrease

GettyImages

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 10% since Friday and is continuing to decrease.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, the positivity rate is now 7.33%, down since Friday's 9.73%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Of the 45,449 tests reported since Friday, 3,330 were positive.

According to officials, 1,051 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 141 since Friday.

Of the 1,051 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 568 (54%) are not fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Mask Mandates 1 hour ago

Hartford's Indoor Mask Mandate Ends Monday Night

3 hours ago

Novavax Asks FDA to Authorize Its COVID Vaccine

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information, click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
Connecticut native Dr. Peter Hotez, discussed the developing technology surrounding vaccines and what the future of COVID-19 looks like.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19 testingpositivity rate
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us