CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 10.93%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased, now at 10.93% from Tuesday's 13.74%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 25,568 tests reported since Tuesday, 2,795 tests were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️25,568 tests were administered and 2,795 came back positive (10.93% rate)

➡️1,346 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 100)



The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is continuing to decrease.

Wednesday's current number of patients hospitalized is 1,346, down 100 since Tuesday.

Of the 1,346 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 723 (53.7 percent) are not fully vaccinated, officials said.

