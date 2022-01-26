covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 10.93%

COVID testing in Vernon
Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased, now at 10.93% from Tuesday's 13.74%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 25,568 tests reported since Tuesday, 2,795 tests were positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is continuing to decrease.

Wednesday's current number of patients hospitalized is 1,346, down 100 since Tuesday.

Of the 1,346 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 723 (53.7 percent) are not fully vaccinated, officials said.

