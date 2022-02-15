CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises to 6.1%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 6.1%, up from Monday's 3.32%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 11,688 tests reported since Monday, 710 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️11,688 tests were administered and 710 came back positive (6.1% rate)

➡️385 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 21)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/XmIndaflvq — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 15, 2022

According to officials, there are 385 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 21 from Monday.

Of the 385 patients hospitalized, 173 (44.9%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.