CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises to 6.1%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 6.1%, up from Monday's 3.32%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 11,688 tests reported since Monday, 710 were positive.
According to officials, there are 385 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 21 from Monday.
Of the 385 patients hospitalized, 173 (44.9%) are not fully vaccinated.
