CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops From Friday

Connecticut's daily positivity rate has decreased, now at 3.32% from Friday's 4.94%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 45,881 tests reported since Friday, 1,524 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️45,881 tests were administered and 1,524 came back positive (3.32% rate)

➡️406 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 61)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/9lcCxEUfFK — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 14, 2022

According to officials, there are 406 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 61 from Friday.

Of the 406 patients hospitalized, 187 (46.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.