CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops From Friday

Connecticut's daily positivity rate has decreased, now at 3.32% from Friday's 4.94%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 45,881 tests reported since Friday, 1,524 were positive.
According to officials, there are 406 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 61 from Friday.
Of the 406 patients hospitalized, 187 (46.1%) are not fully vaccinated.
