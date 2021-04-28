Do I Need to Wear a Mask Outdoors in Connecticut?

Do you need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors in the state of Connecticut?

The answer depends on several questions:

Are you fully vaccinated?

Are you indoors or outdoors?

If you are outdoors, is it in a crowded setting?

Updated Connecticut Outdoor Mask Guidance

With the updated state and federal recommendations, many are asking "Do I need to wear a mask outdoors?"

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on April 27 that the state will be following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, which says that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face coverings unless they are in a crowd of strangers.

The CDC now says fully vaccinated individuals can safely dine at outdoor restaurants without a mask and with people from different households. The CDC said it's "less safe" for unvaccinated people to dine outdoors with people from other households and that they should stay masked when possible in those situations.

The CDC said fully vaccinated people should keep their masks on at crowded, outdoor events, like a live performance, sporting event, or parade, or in crowded spaces.

The change in the guidelines began immediately.

The CDC guidance also outlined certain situations where unvaccinated people can go outside without masks.

Those activities are:

Walking, running or biking outdoors with members of your household

Attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

Unvaccinated individuals can safely attend a small, outdoor gathering with vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but must wear a mask in those situations.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance on indoor and outdoor activities safe for fully vaccinated people, meaning those who got their last COVID-19 shot at least two weeks ago.

It is not safe for unvaccinated individuals to attend crowded outdoor events, even with a mask on, the CDC said.

The CDC advises Americans to check the rules in a city, county and state when traveling because rules can be different in your local area.

Indoor Mask Guidance

The state's current guidance states "masks or cloth face coverings that cover a person's nose and mouth are required to be worn when in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, whether indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to their health because of a medical condition."

Connecticut is still requiring masks in businesses indoors, except when eating or drinking on a break, or in workplace settings where you are alone in a distanced or walled off space.

The governor said the indoor mask rules will remain in effect until further notice.

The CDC is still encouraging indoor mask use in public spaces.