Dozens of Returning UConn Students Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing of UConn students returning to campus for the spring semester has found 76 positive cases, according to the university.

Students who live on campus in Storrs and Stamford were required to get a test at home between Jan. 10-13 and even with a negative test, were required to be tested again this past weekend during the move-in process.

In all, 56 positive cases were discovered through at-home testing and another 20 students who tested negative at home, subsequently tested positive when tested during the move-in, according to a UConn release.

Students needed a negative test before they could receive their keys and move in.

UConn is beginning the semester with a planned two-week campus-wide quarantine. All classes will be online for that two-week period.

