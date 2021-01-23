connecticut prisons

Fifth Connecticut Inmate Dies This Month of COVID-19

A Connecticut inmate has become the fifth state prisoner this month to die of COVID-19 complications, according to the Department of Correction.

The inmate, who was not identified because of medical privacy laws, died Friday afternoon at a hospital where he was transferred about three weeks ago, the department said.

The 57-year-old man was serving a 40-year sentence for arson and murder relating to crimes in the 1990s. Prison officials said he had underlying conditions that led to his death.

The man was the 18th state prison inmate to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

There are currently about 250 inmates with COVID-19, out of about 9,000 total state prisoners, according to the Correction Department. Since the pandemic began, more than 3,600 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

