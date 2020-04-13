First Conn. Inmate Dies of Coronavirus: DOC

The Department of Correction announced the first death of an inmate Monday from contracting the coronavirus.

The inmate was not identified by corrections officials.

He was tested for the virus on April 6 after exhibiting symptoms, according to a DOC statement.

The inmate, who had preexisting medical conditions, was taken to UConn Health for treatment on April 8, according to the department.

“My sympathies go out to the offender’s family,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook in a statement. “One death is too many, he joins the more the approximately 600 Connecticut residents who have lost their lives to this tragic disease. We will continue to do everything possible to keep the offenders and staff safe.”

The inmate was serving a two-year sentence for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, which started on March 13, 2019.

According to DOC, the offender was approved last month for discretionary release into the community, but a home sponsor could not be found.

The department did not release the name of the prison where the inmate was housed.