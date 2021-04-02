Five Dorms at UConn Placed Under Quarantine as University Enters Yellow Alert

The University of Connecticut announced they are placing five residence halls under quarantine as the university sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to school officials.

The spike in positive cases may be related to large off-campus gatherings that were reported over the weekend, according to Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Eleanor JB Daugherty.

"These gatherings increase the risk of exposure and spread, which is much more likely to occur when we don’t follow universal precautions such as wearing masks and keeping physical distance," Daugherty said in a statement.

The dorms in quarantine are Eddy, Middlesex, Windham, Rogers and Russell. It is unknown at this time when the quarantine will be lifted.

"It is reasonable to assume that these residential areas will remain in quarantine through the end of next week. Students who wish to move out early and complete their quarantine at home are welcome to do so," Daughterty said.

Daugherty pointed out that positive tests typically emerge within three to five days of exposure, which is why they believe the spike is connected to off-campus parties.

The Storrs campus has also transition to yellow alert status. This means that the coronavirus transmission risk on campus is a "moderate risk."

Since Thursday, the university has reported 20 new on-campus COVID cases and two new off-campus cases, university officials said. The testing positivity rate at the university is 1.5%.

"As we reach the end of the in-person period of instruction, I am sorry that these steps are necessary. As you know, it is our shared goal to keep this community healthy and safe. Let’s continue to care for one another by wearing masks, keeping physical distance, and reducing spread. We’re almost there," Daugherty said.

The CDC updated its guidelines Friday to say anyone who is fully vaccinated will not need to self-quarantine after domestic and international travel.