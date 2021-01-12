Foodshare Distribution in East Hartford Begins Today for the Winter

Foodshare will continue to distribute food to families in need at Rentschler Field in East Hartford throughout the winter.

The food distribution at Rentschler Field begins again today, officials said. Every Tuesday through the winter, food will be given out from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. An end date has not yet been determined.

One allocation of food will be given to each car to ensure there is enough food for everyone, Foodshare said.

Foodshare has been distributing food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford since the pandemic began. Officials said that distribution site alone has served over 225,000 households.

As Foodshare’s supplemental operation at Rentschler Field nears the end of it’s fourth week, the need for food in Connecticut continues.

“We successfully served hundreds of thousands of people with the Rentschler Field distribution during the spring, summer and fall, but winter weather in New England is always an incredible challenge," President and CEO of Foodshare Jason Jakubowski said in part in a statement.

"Our team worked tirelessly throughout the holidays to find a way to keep this distribution site going through the winter, and we are happy to report our efforts were successful," he added.

Anyone who needs additional food resources should call 211 or go to 211's website or Foodshare's website.