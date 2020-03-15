Gov. Lamont to Discuss Coronavirus Cases Live on Face the Facts

Gov. Ned Lamont will join NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck live on Face the Facts at 10 a.m. on Sunday to discuss the growing spread of coronavirus in Connecticut.

There are 20 confirmed cases throughout the state and that number is expected to climb each day.

The latest confirmed case was announced late last night by UConn Health. The hospital said a Hartford resident who is a patient there tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was discharged with instructions for his entire family to remain quarantined.