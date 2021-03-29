Gov. Lamont to Provide COVID-19 Update Monday Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination efforts in Connecticut Monday afternoon.

It will be his first coronavirus briefing since announcing last week that everyone age 16 and over will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 1.

The new group of eligibility will include around 1.3 million residents. Within that group, about 200,000 residents will have already received at least a first dose before April 1 because of eligibility from their employment, including educators or health care workers, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

Gov. Lamont may also provide details Monday on possible prioritization for residents with specific medical conditions within the newly eligible group.