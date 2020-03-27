Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Cases and Response

Gov. Ned Lamont will be providing an update Friday afternoon on the state's coronavirus response.

The press briefing will be taking place at 4 p.m. in the State Capitol and can be streamed in this article.

The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are 21 deaths and 1,012 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Gov. Lamont said test rates in Connecticut may slow down in the coming days due to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) at hospitals statewide.

Hospital administrators told Lamont that the PPE they do have needs to be used by medical staff treating ill patients, so they will have to limit the number of nurses and doctors who are testing for coronavirus.

Tests will still be available for people in critical need, such as severely ill patients with a prescription from a doctor, and frontline health care professionals who are working tirelessly to treat the sick, Lamont said.

The governor also issued an order to limit gatherings to no more than five people. That is a change from his original order, which limited gatherings to 10 people.