Governor Lamont to Co-Chair National Governors Association Pandemic, Disaster Response Task Force

Gov. Ned Lamont has been appointed co-chair of the National Governors Association’s Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force.

“I want to thank NGA Chairman Andrew Cuomo for this important responsibility,” Lamont said in a statement.

“Our state was hit early and hit hard by this pandemic. Throughout this unprecedented crisis, I have worked with my neighboring governors to ensure our responses were coordinated. Our state has provided leadership and ingenuity, as we know our approach saved lives. Our public health professionals set up nation-leading testing and contact tracing infrastructure, which have assisted in our response to the coronavirus pandemic. We also worked with our federal partners as we responded to multiple severe weather events, and I am eager to exchange ideas and best practices with my fellow governors,” Lamont said.

The governor’s office said the Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force is one of three task forces the NGA created to coordinate and lead state and territorial efforts to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to lead economic recovery and community renewal efforts.

The 3 New Task Forces