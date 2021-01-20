Governor Lamont to Co-Chair National Governors Association Pandemic, Disaster Response Task Force

Gov. Ned Lamont has been appointed co-chair of the National Governors Association’s Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force.
“I want to thank NGA Chairman Andrew Cuomo for this important responsibility,” Lamont said in a statement.
“Our state was hit early and hit hard by this pandemic. Throughout this unprecedented crisis, I have worked with my neighboring governors to ensure our responses were coordinated. Our state has provided leadership and ingenuity, as we know our approach saved lives. Our public health professionals set up nation-leading testing and contact tracing infrastructure, which have assisted in our response to the coronavirus pandemic. We also worked with our federal partners as we responded to multiple severe weather events, and I am eager to exchange ideas and best practices with my fellow governors,” Lamont said.
The governor’s office said the Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force is one of three task forces the NGA created to coordinate and lead state and territorial efforts to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to lead economic recovery and community renewal efforts.
The 3 New Task Forces
- Pandemic and Disaster Response: Co-chaired by Lamont and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to work on issues that include Federal Emergency Management administration; National Guard: cybersecurity; health care; and COVID-19 testing, vaccines, supply chain and personal protective equipment.
- Economic Recovery and Revitalization: Co-chaired by Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky to work on infrastructure, state stabilization, energy, environment, land management and taxes issues.
- Community Renewal: Co-chaired by Governor Albert Bryan of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Governor Mike Parson of Missouri to work on workforce, nutrition, education, criminal justice, agriculture and broadband issues.