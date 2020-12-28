coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Update at 4 P.M.

The governor will be holding a news conference on Monday afternoon about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut.

The state is expected to release new data on Monday and it will be the first update since Dec. 24.

The state has had a total of 172,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Dec. 24, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.43, 1,200 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and there were an additional 55 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, had been 5,791 COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut as of last Thursday.  

