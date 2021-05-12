Governor to Address Plans to Lift CT COVID-19 Restrictions on May 19

Connecticut is a week away from lifting most COVID-19 restrictions and the governor will be holding a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss his plans.

Gov. Ned Lamont lifted all outdoor restrictions on May 1, including for bars that had been closed since the early days of the pandemic. All remaining restrictions will be lifted on May 19, other than masks, which will continue to be required in all indoor public settings where social distancing is not possible.

The restrictions being lifted on May 19 include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

Lamont will hold a news conference at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury at 5:30 p.m.

He will discuss plans for the elimination of most COVID-19 sector rules on May 19 and the summer enrichment and learning experiences for students and families that he is proposing.