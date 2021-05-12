coronavirus in connecticut

Governor to Address Plans to Lift CT COVID-19 Restrictions on May 19

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut is a week away from lifting most COVID-19 restrictions and the governor will be holding a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss his plans.

Gov. Ned Lamont lifted all outdoor restrictions on May 1, including for bars that had been closed since the early days of the pandemic. All remaining restrictions will be lifted on May 19, other than masks, which will continue to be required in all indoor public settings where social distancing is not possible.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The restrictions being lifted on May 19 include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

poetry 4 hours ago

Poet Brandon Leake Improvises 4 Pieces on the Spot

sports 4 hours ago

The Clothing Brand Helping Oaklanders Rep Their City

IRS 5 hours ago

Why You (Probably) Won't Get Audited by the IRS This Year

Lamont will hold a news conference at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury at 5:30 p.m.

He will discuss plans for the elimination of most COVID-19 sector rules on May 19 and the summer enrichment and learning experiences for students and families that he is proposing.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutconnecticut coronavirus response
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us