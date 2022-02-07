Governor to Hold News Conference on CT Face Mask Requirements

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference later today on face mask requirements.

Lamont will hold a briefing at 4:15 p.m. to discuss the mask requirements that are in effect as part of the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear face masks indoors in the state.

CT Face Mask Requirements

Connecticut is currently requiring everyone to wear face masks in healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and childcare facilities.

Businesses and state and local government offices have the option to require masks to be worn by everyone in their establishments and municipal leaders have the option of requiring masks to be worn by everyone in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status within their respective towns and cities.