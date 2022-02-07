coronavirus in connecticut

Governor to Hold News Conference on CT Face Mask Requirements

Surgical masks
StoryBlocks

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference later today on face mask requirements.

Lamont will hold a briefing at 4:15 p.m. to discuss the mask requirements that are in effect as part of the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Injury Tracker 37 mins ago

All the Olympics Injuries of the 2022 Winter Games So Far

Newington 1 hour ago

Suspect Accused of Stabbing Man, Injuring Woman at Motel on Berlin Turnpike

Hartford 5 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford Apartment: Police

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear face masks indoors in the state.

CT Face Mask Requirements

Connecticut is currently requiring everyone to wear face masks in healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and childcare facilities.

Businesses and state and local government offices have the option to require masks to be worn by everyone in their establishments and municipal leaders have the option of requiring masks to be worn by everyone in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status within their respective towns and cities.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us