Suspect Accused of Stabbing Man, Injuring Woman at Motel on Berlin Turnpike

Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of stabbing a man and injuring a woman at a motel on the Berlin Turnpike early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Hi View Motel on the Berlin Turnpike shortly after 3 a.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in one of the rooms suffering from multiple stab wounds and a woman with an injury to her head.

According to investigators, a man forced his way into the room and confronted the other man and the woman. The male suspect allegedly threw an object at the woman and hit her in the head and then stabbed the other man multiple times before leaving on foot.

The man and the woman who were injured were transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated.

Police said both the man and the woman know the male suspect. His identity has not been released. Officers attempted to track the suspect with help from a K9 unit, but the suspect has not been found.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.