coronavirus in connecticut

Governor to Tour CT Company Making Face Mask Frames

A South Windsor company is making 3D-printed face mask frames using technology developed at the University of Connecticut and the governor will be touring it today.

At 1 p.m., Gov. Ned Lamont Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, and UConn President Tom Katsouleas will tour Connecticut Biotech, a start-up company in South Windsor that is using technology that was developed at UConn.

The goal is to create a custom mask frame that makes regular surgical masks more protective and help secure filtration.

