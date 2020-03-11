Hartford Athletic Postpones Home Games Over Coronavirus Concerns

Hartford Athletic, the state’s professional soccer team, is postponing its first two home matches after the governor declared civil preparedness and public health emergencies in the state.

The civil preparedness and public health emergencies open a new range of possible measures that could be taken, including speeding up public health regulations.

The team said in a statement online that the March 21 and April 4 matches will be rescheduled at a later date.

“In coordination with the Mayor’s office and in light of the Governor’s emergency declarations, we are postponing our home matches on March 21st and April 4th. Both matches will be rescheduled for later dates,” Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell said in a statement. “As we continue to learn more about how this will affect our community, we have made this decision -- and will continue to make decisions -- with the best interest of our fans in mind. By delaying our first two home matches, we will use this time to continue to assess the situation and prepare for our first home match. We look forward to a full, robust, and exciting 2020 season for our fans.”

Tickets for the March 21 and April 4tmatches will be valid for their rescheduled dates.