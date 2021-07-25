Hartford Line & Shoreline East Adding Trains Starting Monday

Starting Monday, people who ride the rails might notice more trains being added.

The state Department of Transportation said that starting July 26, seven round trips are being returned to the CTrail Hartford Line. They had been cut back in March 2020 during the beginning of the pandemic.

Seven additional trains will be added to the Shoreline East schedule and four Shoreline East trains will be extended from Old Saybrook to New London.

This is welcomed news for people who take the train, whether they're traveling for vacation, visiting family or commuting for work.

“That’s exciting because that should mean there are more trains back to back like every hour on the hour at least instead of having to wait like two hours for the next train," said Laneisha Fogle of Bridgeport.

In a statement, the DOT commissioner said that "expanding train service is an important step for public transportation not only for our state, but also for our region and our country."

Rail passengers must still wear a mask while on trains and at the stations.