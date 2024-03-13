Burglars smashed door of Bristol gas station and stole vaping products: police

Police are looking for the people who smashed the front window of a gas station in Bristol early Wednesday morning and stole vaping products.

Police said officers responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 510 Farmington Ave. around 4:08 a.m. to investigate after a burglar alarm went off and the burglars were gone when police arrived.

The front window of the store was broken and several items, mostly vaping-related products, were stolen during the burglary, police said.

The burglars were wearing dark clothing and face masks and they are believed to be in a dark sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police and speak with the criminal investigation division.

Police in Newington are investigating a burglary at a smoke shop there this morning as well.

The burglary in Bristol happened around an hour after a burglary at a smoke shop in Newington.

Officers responded to Cloud9 on New Britain Avenue around 3 a.m. and the glass door was smashed.

It’s not clear if the two burglaries are connected.