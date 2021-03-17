Hartford Mayor to Discuss Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin wants the residents and businesses in Hartford to understand details of the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions that takes effect this Friday.

The mayor and other city officials will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to remind restaurants, retailers, and houses of worship that social distancing and mask wearing will still be requirements when the state removes some capacity limitations.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont announced there will no longer be capacity limits at restaurants, gyms, libraries, museums, retail stores, offices, personal services, and houses of worship as of March 19.

The state's travel protocols will also change from a mandate to a recommendation.