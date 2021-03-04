WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Holds COVID-19 Briefing, Announces Next Phase of Reopening

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce the next steps in Connecticut's reopening process at his Thursday afternoon COVID-19 briefing.
At an earlier news conference on Thursday, Lamont said, "We'll be talking about the next phase of reopening protocols this afternoon."
"We're not going to be like Mississippi and Texas," he added.
In early February, the governor loosened restrictions on restaurants and houses of worship, increasing capacity and lengthening business hours.
Houses of worship can now hold up to 50% of capacity with no limit.
Restaurants currently have a 50% capacity limit indoors with a maximum of eight people per table.
The news conference will take place at 4 p.m. and you can stream it live here in this article.
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut
- The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.
- As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.
- Connecticut residents between the ages of 65 and 74 can sign up and get an appointment.
- Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school.
- Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine. People in this group will be vaccinated at dedicated clinics
- Residents and employees within the State of CT who are 55+