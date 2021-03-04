Connecticut Reopening

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Holds COVID-19 Briefing, Announces Next Phase of Reopening

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce the next steps in Connecticut's reopening process at his Thursday afternoon COVID-19 briefing.

At an earlier news conference on Thursday, Lamont said, "We'll be talking about the next phase of reopening protocols this afternoon."

"We're not going to be like Mississippi and Texas," he added.

In early February, the governor loosened restrictions on restaurants and houses of worship, increasing capacity and lengthening business hours.

Houses of worship can now hold up to 50% of capacity with no limit.

Restaurants currently have a 50% capacity limit indoors with a maximum of eight people per table.

The news conference will take place at 4 p.m. and you can stream it live here in this article.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

