High Schoolers in New Haven Can Return to the Classroom Twice a Week Starting Monday

Students in grades 9 to 12 can return to the classroom for in-person learning twice a week starting Monday, April 5, school officials said.

On Monday, March 29, students in grades 4 and 5 were able to return to the classroom four days a week instead of the previous hybrid model.

The transition to a hybrid learning model will be optional.

Some New Haven schools operated remotely on Thursday as a number of staff members receive their second COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to New Haven Public Schools. 

High schoolers have been learning fully remotely since March 2020.

