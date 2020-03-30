Lamont ‘Confident’ Casinos Will Stay Closed During Coronavirus Emergency

Two weeks after the state's two casinos shut down in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont said he is confident the resorts will continue to do the right thing.

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods both agreed to close their doors for two weeks, but that time period ends on Tuesday.

Gov. Lamont told NBC Connecticut on Monday that he has been in talks with the casinos.

"We’ve had good conversations with the casinos," Lamont said. "Obviously, they’re a soverign nation but they stepped up, they did the right thing. They closed down their casinos going on two weeks ago now. We’re certainly urging them, like the President, to continue this at least for another month.”

We asked the governor if he was confident the casinos would stay closed.

“I’m confident. They’re doing the right thing. Good neighbors,” he said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. Mohegan Sun said they hoped to have an update on their plans Monday or Tuesday. We are waiting to hear back from Foxwoods.