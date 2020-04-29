Connecticut

Lamont to Provide Update on Coronavirus Hospitalizations This Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update to the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and will also be joined by Ridgefield first selectman Rudy Marconi and Rep. Jane Garibay, of Windsor, both of whom contracted COVID-19 and have since recovered.

Connecticut has seen six straight days of a decline in the net number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

If that trend continues, Gov. Lamont said he could look to reevaluate some of the social distancing guidelines and closures of some non-essential businesses soon.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health released some details of a plan to begin contact tracing involving people who test positive for the coronavirus. That plan, in conjunction with Microsoft, would begin in early May.

The governor's briefing will be held at 4 p.m. You can watch it above in this article when it happens.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19
