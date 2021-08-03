coronavirus in connecticut

Lamont Wants Legislature to Be Involved in COVID Decisions

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he would welcome a special legislative session to decide how to respond to the latest wave of the pandemic in Connecticut.

Lamont’s latest set of executive orders, including one dictating masks in public schools, expire on Sept. 30.

Speaking during a visit to the Juniper Design Group in Southington on Tuesday, Lamont said he’s been talking to legislative leaders informally about what should happen next.

“I think the legislature’s going to want to come in and I’d like to work with them in terms of what we do after Sept. 30 and get their point of view on masks, schools, vaccinations for state employees,” Lamont said. “I don’t have to make all these decisions by myself. I’ll take some help.”

Lamont said he also plans to meet soon with state union officials to discuss protocols. The governor said he believes most Connecticut residents have been making good decisions when it comes to wearing masks and getting vaccinated and he’s inclined to leave the decision on mandating vaccines up to businesses, including restaurants and local authorities.

“We’re certainly going to have minimum requirements that we think are important,” he said.

