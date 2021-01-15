Man Arrested For Not Wearing Mask in New Haven Courthouse: Police

A man was arrested after being accused of refusing to wear a face mask at the New Haven Superior Courthouse on Friday.

Officials said the incident happened at 121 Elm Street at approximately 3 p.m.

Troopers said they responded to the courthouse for a complaint of a disturbance.

Pedro Borrero, 36, was not wearing a face mask when he entered the lobby of the courthouse, according to state police.

Borrero was immediately escorted out of the lobby and detained by marshals, officials said.

He faces charges including second degree breach of peace and violating Executive Order 9B-2a(1), which requires people to wear face masks in public. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.