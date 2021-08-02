hartford capitol

Masks Now Required For All People Entering Capitol Buildings in Hartford

connecticut state capitol
State officials said all people entering any of the capitol buildings in Hartford must now wear a face mask whether they're vaccinated or not.

In a letter from Executive Director of the Joint Committee on Legislative Management, Jim Tamburro, he says that the decision was based on the state's increasing COVID-19 positivity rate.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said Monday afternoon that the positivity rate reached 3.18%. On Friday, the positivity rate was 2.72 percent.

Anyone entering the buildings must wear a mask or other appropriate face covering when in common areas, Tamburro said.

This applies to people who are fully vaccinated.

"The number one priority continues to be the safety and health of legislators and staff. Please help keep yourself and others safe by wearing a mask when you step away from your desk," Tamburro said in a letter to other state officials.

