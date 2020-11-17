coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19

The state's commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday evening.

Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon is currently in self-isolation, the department said.

"While I am experiencing mild symptoms, I am able to rest and safely quarantine at home,” said Delphin-Rittmon in a statement. “I have had limited face to face contact with co-workers due to teleworking and I have been in daily contact with the team at DMHAS. I am grateful my colleagues in the office have not been exposed."

