west haven

Middle School in West Haven Goes Remote Because of Staffing Shortage

school desks
NBC 5 News

A middle school in West Haven is switching to remote learning until at least Wednesday because of a staffing shortage, according to school officials.

The staffing shortage comes as a result of staff quarantining after being in close contact with a person with COVID-19, school officials said.

Bailey Middle School will be remote through at least Wednesday when school officials will reevaluate the situation.

Students will follow the same schedule from the previous remote learning weeks, according to school officials.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

Norfolk 40 mins ago

Good Samaritans Help Woman in Norfolk Car Fire

new haven 3 hours ago

3 Teenagers Arrested in Connection to New Haven Carjacking

The school district is advising people to follow their social media accounts for updates.

This article tagged under:

west havenCOVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus Outbreak
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us