Middle School in West Haven Goes Remote Because of Staffing Shortage

A middle school in West Haven is switching to remote learning until at least Wednesday because of a staffing shortage, according to school officials.

The staffing shortage comes as a result of staff quarantining after being in close contact with a person with COVID-19, school officials said.

Bailey Middle School will be remote through at least Wednesday when school officials will reevaluate the situation.

Attention parents, guardians, and students:

Quarantining staff based on being a close contact with an infected person has created a shortage of staff. We will reevaluate on Wednesday and keep everyone informed on next steps. We thank you for your continued support and patience. pic.twitter.com/owVg2pJ024 — West Haven Public Schools (@WHschools) January 24, 2021

Students will follow the same schedule from the previous remote learning weeks, according to school officials.

The school district is advising people to follow their social media accounts for updates.