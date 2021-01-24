Middle School in West Haven Goes Remote Because of Staffing Shortage

A middle school in West Haven is switching to remote learning until at least Wednesday because of a staffing shortage, according to school officials.
The staffing shortage comes as a result of staff quarantining after being in close contact with a person with COVID-19, school officials said.
Bailey Middle School will be remote through at least Wednesday when school officials will reevaluate the situation.
Students will follow the same schedule from the previous remote learning weeks, according to school officials.
The school district is advising people to follow their social media accounts for updates.